Watch: An out-of-the-world promo for Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’

The film is all set to release on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Kollywood

Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s highly anticipated Amazon original film Soorarai Pottru, a fictionalised adaptation of the book “Simply Fly”, is all set to release on November 12. As the film gears up for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Suriya, along with a team of experts, launched a special poster at the highest possible altitude.

The film’s poster was launched to 34,000 feet above sea level at -62°C, making it a first of its kind in the Indian entertainment space. About 58,000 signatures were collected from Suriya’s fans, and about 10,000 of them were included along with this poster that floated above the Earth’s atmosphere.

Just like the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain and founder of the low cost airline Air Deccan, who sold flight-tickets at Rupee 1, the spirit of the film is also marvellously filled with determination and making the impossible, possible. Taking this theme forward, the out-of-this-world poster of Soorarai Pottru comes as a tribute to all of Suriya’s fans who have been collectively pouring in their love and support for the much-awaited film.

Suriya shared the unique video along with an extra special message for all his beloved fans. He said, “It is incredibly humbling and overwhelming to see the love the movie has received even before launch. I want Soorarai Pottru and this unique tribute to be a reminder for all my fans that it is possible to achieve your dreams however big it may be and even the sky is not the limit! I’m looking forward to the release of the movie and the audience’s reactions to it.”

Watch the video here:

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. It also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. The film is produced by 2D Entertainment, and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian of 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru will be available in over 200 countries and territories to stream in Tamil, Telugu (as Aakasam Nee Haddura in Telugu), Kannada and Malayalam from November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.