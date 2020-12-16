Watch: Opening scene of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ released online

The ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel will release in India across theatres on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

HBO Max on Wednesday released the opening scene of the superhero movie, Wonder Woman 1984, which gives a peek into the life of young Diana in the fictional state of Themyscira, ruled by Amazons or warrior women. It starts with the young Diana (played by Lilly Aspell) running through the lush green forest in Themyscira to a huge stadium, where the warrior women are sitting in the amphitheatre, watching the majestic games. The young Diana then joins other older, competing warrior women. As she starts running in the competition, the scenes cut to older Diana (played by Gal Gadot) running through a street in a city, interspersed with scenes from Wonder Woman 1984 trailer.

The opening scene also features Antiope (played by Robin Wright), who steps in to give the young Diana sage advice: “Greatness is not what you think; pace yourself and watch.” The older Diana’s voice-over narrates her story as the scenes unfold in the opening sequence.

“Journey to Themyscira and see young Diana in action in this exclusive first look at the opening scene of #WonderWoman1984, in theatres and on HBO Max December 25. Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers,” tweeted HBO as it released the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 online.

Journey to Themyscira and see young Diana in action in this exclusive first look at the opening scene of #WonderWoman1984, in theaters and on HBO Max December 25. pic.twitter.com/3I2jIZilGE — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 15, 2020

The Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig) and Max Lord (played by Pedro Pascal) are the antagonists in the sequel to 2017 movie, Wonder Woman. Steve Trevor will make a comeback in the sequel. The prequel showed his character to have died as he flies the plane with a poison-filled bomber and detonates it in a safe altitude.

Reprising the role of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot said that Wonder Woman 1984 is a reflection of many realities, and says it is a story about truth.

"This film is about truth, which sounds simple but is, in many ways, very complicated. As people, we have to learn how to appreciate the here and now – the truth of our situation – but we also desire to set that aside for what we want, what we don't have, what is not the truth of our situation. Of course, we can try to have it all, but can we ever, really?" Gadot said.

The sequel is directed by Patty Jenkins, who made the first film, too. Gadot also recalled the moment when the idea for this story began to germinate for Jenkins. "Patty and I were still working on the first film, and we didn't know how people were going to react yet. But we're both big dreamers and we thought if we were able to make another Wonder Woman film, it would have to be a completely different chapter in her life," she said.

Talking about taking Diana's story forward with the second part in the franchise, the actor shared: "In Wonder Woman, Diana was learning what it meant to live alongside humans for the first time. In this film, she has a parallel arc with humanity in that, over time, she has learned to feel as they do."

The Warner Bros. Pictures movie will release in India across theatres on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

