Watch: Nivin Pauly-Grace’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham trailer is entertainment-packed

The film is helmed by ‘Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25’ fame director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony’s upcoming Malayalam film, Kanakam Kaamini, is out. The trailer was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, October 22. The film, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, will have an OTT release. The cast also includes actors Sudheesh, Jaffer Idduki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur and Vinay Forrt, among others.

The movie will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 12. Sharing the trailer, Disney Plus Hotstar wrote: “A vacation, an heirloom and @NivinOfficial - now that’s what we call a crazy joy ride! #KanakamKaaminiKalaham streaming from 12th Nov only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

The trailer shows glimpses of entertaining tiffs between a married couple played by Nivin and Grace Antony. The trailer also introduces viewers to a host of other characters from a hotel that the couple stays in as part of their vacation. Featuring fun dialogues and a comical background score, the trailer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham promises an entertaining film.

Vinod Illampally has been roped in as the director of photography (DOP), while Manoj Kannoth is taking care of the editing. Bankrolled by Nivin, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham has music by Yazken Gary Periera and Neha Nair. Director Ratheesh rose to fame with Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, which was his directorial debut. The film was released in the year 2019. The makers of the movie recently announced the sequel to Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25’s sequel, which will be titled Alien Aliyan. Produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, under the banner of STK Frames. The film will see Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir reprising their roles from the original.

Earlier, the teaser of Kanakam Kamini Kalaham was released on July 18. Sharing the teaser, Nivin noted that cinema gives him the opportunity to experiment. He further said in the tweet that he has tried to be a part of beautiful stories that give room for experimentation and added that this film is close to his heart.

Watch the teaser of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham here:

“Cinema is where I want to be, where I want to experiment and create beautiful stories. I have tried to do that for the past 11 years and here's something special and close to my heart Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, the actor tweeted.

Watch: The trailer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham

Meanwhile, actor Nivin Pauly has a number of projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for the release of Thuramukham, which co-stars actors Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari and Darshana Rajendran, among others in important roles. The film is directed by Rajeev Ravi, while it has screenplay by Gopan Chidambaran. He is currently working on the upcoming Malayalam film Padavettu. Nivin has also signed a film with director Ram, co-starring Anjali.

READ: Why Ratheesh Poduval made ‘Android Kunjappan’, a film about a lonely old man and a robot