The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen's new web series Breathe: Into The Shadows was released on Wednesday. The intriguing trailer promises a dark psychological crime thriller.

The series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, is about how Dr Avinash (Abhishek Bachchan) and his wife (Nithya Menen) try to rescue their abducted daughter from a serial killer. To release the daughter, the serial killer doesn’t demand money, but wants them to play a twisted game. The killer wants two persons to be killed in exchange for the safe release of their daughter.

Nithya Menen, who plays the mother of the child, can be seen frantically searching for her and breaking down. Interestingly, Nithya's last Tamil film, Psycho, was also about a serial killer. She played a retired policewoman with a disability.

Abhishek plays a psychiatrist in Breathe: Into The Shadows. As the police fail to rescue the child, his character Dr Avinash prepares himself to commit the crimes. Whether he plays the game to save his daughter or works with the police to catch the killer forms the plot. The promising web series will stream from July 10.

Through this series, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen are making their digital debut, alongside Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher.

The psychological crime thriller is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

“There has been immense anticipation for the show since we revealed its first look. We are excited to tease the audience with what lies in store in this emotional psychological thriller,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“The launch of Breathe: Into The Shadows underscores our promise to provide Prime members with riveting, home-grown narratives that will appeal to audiences not just in India, but right across the world,” she added.

“Excitement around the new season of Breathe has been rapidly building ever since we dropped the first-look of the series. With the trailer being launched today, we hope to take fans even closer to the new world of Breathe: Into The Shadows and give them a glimpse of what lies in store. We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video once again to bring an all-new series of Breathe: Into The Shadows to the screen,” said Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment. “This show brings together some of the most exciting talent in the business, both in front of and behind the camera, and Abundantia Entertainment is proud to share this with the world.”

Watch the trailer of Breathe: Into the Shadows here: