Watch: Nithiin-Rakul's 'Check' trailer promises an intense thriller

The film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, known for acclaimed thrillers like â€˜Aitheâ€™ and â€˜Anukokunda Oka Rojuâ€™.

The trailer of the Nithiin starrer Check has been unveiled online, generating curiosity among film buffs. From the trailer, we can gather that Nithiin plays the role of Adithya, a genius chess player awaiting capital punishment.

Rakul Preet Singh plays his advocate and Priya Prakash Warrier appears to play the role of his love interest. The film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and bankrolled by V Anand Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations.

Watch the trailer of Check:

Besides the lead actors, the cast includes Simran Choudary, Posani Krishna Murali, Sai Chand, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan, Sampath Raj, Rohit Pathak, Virendra Chauhan, Chaitanya Krishna, Gururaj Manepalli, Raina Rao, Karthik Ratnam, Praveen Yendamuri, Krishna Teja, Aziz Nazar, CVL Narasimha Rao and Meka Ramakrishna. The technical crew involved in the project includes Kalyani Malik for music, and Sanal Anirudhan for editing. Check is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 19.

Besides Check, Nithiin also has the Andhadhun Telugu remake and the Keerthhy Suresh starrer Rang De coming up. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the Andhadhun Telugu remake will have Nithiin playing the lead role. Tammannah will reportedly be reprising the role done by Tabu in the original but her role will be reworked to suit the Telugu audiences, while Nabha Natesh will be reprising the role done by Radhika Apte.

Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under the banner of Sresht Movies as production no 6. Tagore Madhu will present the flick, and Mahati Swara Sagar will render the tunes, according to reports.

Andhadhun was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood in 2018, and it is now being remade in Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The thriller starred Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads, with Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manav Vij forming the supporting cast. The film hit the theatres on October 5, 2018 worldwide and was an instant hit among film buffs.

Nithiinâ€™s Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is on board handling the camera and Devi Sri Prasad is setting the music score. Rang De was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in May last year but the release had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Content provided by Digital Native)