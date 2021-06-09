Watch: Nigerian group’s parody of Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ trailer is fun

Nigerian Instagrammers Ikorodu Bois rose to fame after recreating the promo of the popular Netflix web series, ‘Money Heist’.

Flix Entertainment

Ikorodu Bois, the Nigerian online comedy group, had recreated the trailer actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, which is set to release on Netflix. What is interesting about this parody video is that the group has recreated every scene from the trailer, including the title cards, using cardboard cutouts. The video, posted on Ikorodu Bois’s Instagram page, has gone viral not just in India, but also across the globe. The group rose to fame after recreating the promo of the popular Netflix web series, Money Heist.

The group of young brothers and cousins tried to recreate the locations, characters, costumes and props used by the characters in the original trailer. Some even tried to lip-sync the Tamil dialogues. Sharing the parody video of gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram’s trailer, the Nigerian group wrote, "#Happyweekend #ikorodubois # JagameThandhiram from June 18 only Netflix.” They tagged actor Dhanush, too, on the post. Director Karthik Subbaraj, who spoke at a Twitter Spaces session about the movie on June 7, appreciated Ikorodu Bois’ video.

Director Karthik Subbaraj, actor Dhanush, composer Santhosh Narayanan, along with others who are part of the project like Arivu and Vivek, took part in a Twitter Spaces session hosted by stand-up comedian Alexander Babu to speak about the movie and the audio launch that took place earlier the same day. The director said that with the help of over-the-top or OTT platforms like Netflix, the makers have widened the market for the film, as they are getting traction from across the globe.

Jagame Thandhiram’s jukebox consists of eight songs. The makers had released three tracks — ‘Rakita Rakita’, ‘Bujju’ and ‘Nethu’ — prior to the audio launch. They released five new singles — ‘Aala Ola’, ‘Theengu Thakkka’, ‘Theipirai’, ‘Kalarey Kalarvasam’ and ‘Naan Dhaan Da Mass’ — on June 7. ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fame Arivu has also written and sung two tracks in the film’s music album.

Jagame Thandhiram will release on Netflix on June 18. The action drama was initially scheduled to hit the big screens last year. However, it had to be postponed in view of the pandemic. Based in Madurai and London, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial stars actors Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan.

Watch: Ikorodu Bois’ recreate Jagame Thandhiram trailer: