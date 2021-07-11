Watch: New vistadome coaches make debut on Mangaluru-Bengaluru train

The vistadome coaches include a glass-dome ceiling and glass windows, through which passengers can take in breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.

news Railways

The first trip of the new vistadome train coaches on the Mangaluru to Bengaluru express train was flagged off from Mangaluru Junction on Sunday, July 11. According to reports, the two coaches were fully booked, and around 80 passengers travelled on Train No 06540, from Mangaluru Junction to Yesvanthpur Junction in Bengaluru, on its first journey with the vistadome coaches.

The vistadome coaches, which replaced two general coaches, include a glass-dome ceiling and glass windows, through which passengers can take in breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.

The train’s journey was flagged off on Sunday in the presence of Karnataka MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangalore South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Premanand Shetty, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Rajendra KV, and other officials.

“The journey was great, a lot of fun. This is the best Ghat. Whoever is from Bengaluru, you must experience the Western Ghats in the next two months in this train. The view is ultimate. A 10/10 from my side,” said a passenger who travelled on the train on Sunday, in a video shared by the Southern Railway’s official Twitter handle.

With the vistadome coaches, passengers will be able to enjoy the scenic Western Ghats, the Southern Railway said in a tweet. The Western Ghats are particularly pleasing to travel through during the monsoon season, with train tracks snaking through the ghats, surrounded by lush green vegetation.

'See through' Vistodome coaches to offer breathtaking views of Western Ghats!



Train No:06540 Mangaluru Jn - Yesvanpur Special augmented with 2 new Vistadome coaches - Maiden journey flagged off today by Shri. Naleen Kumar Kateel, Hon'ble MP in the presence of other dignitaries pic.twitter.com/0OJcVgIZmx — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) July 11, 2021

Bookings for Vistadome coaches commenced on July 7. The fare on the stretch has been set around Rs 1,500, similar to the rate of the executive class of Shatabdi.

Vistadome coaches have been designed to provide panoramic views to the passengers and enhance their travelling comfort on these routes. These coaches have large windows on the sides and glass panels on the roof to provide a better viewing experience. The coaches are also equipped with revolving seats rotating 80 degrees, LED lights, a GPS-based information system, microwave and small refrigerators.

The vistadome coaches were launched to enhance rail tourism in India, and provide a better experience to passengers and improve digital connectivity.

Watch: The interiors and features of a vistadome coach: