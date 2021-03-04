Watch: New song 'Sathyameva Jayathe' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' is out

'Sathyameva Jayathe', sung by Shankar Mahadevan, has already crossed more than 28 lakh views on YouTube.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab, released the lyrical video of a new song from the film on Wednesday. The video of ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ comprises stills of Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer who fights for social justice. ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ is set to tune by popular composer S Thaman and penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. The solo number is sung by the noted Shankar Mahadevan.

The makers of Vakeel Saab took to Twitter to share that the new song has gained more than two million views on YouTube. “2 Million Real Time Views for #SathyamevaJayathe Lyrical Song from Power Star @PawanKalyan’s #VakeelSaab,” the tweet shared by Sri Venkateshwara Creations read.

Watch the video of ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ here:

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of actors Taapsee Panu and Amitabh Bachchan’s popular Bollywood movie Pink. The Telugu remake is directed by filmmaker Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by producers Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Actor Nivetha Thomas will be reprising the role of Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, actors Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be essaying the roles of Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang respectively, from the original Hindi movie. Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019. Ajith was seen as Amitabh Bachchan’s counterpart, with Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tarang in the lead roles.

Vakeel Saab marks Pawan Kalyan’s return to the film industry after a gap of over three years. In the stills of the film that were released, he is seen donning the garb of a lawyer, with fans excited to see him in this new avatar.

The first single from the movie, ‘Maguva Maguva’ garnered positive reviews and attention from fans.

Much like many high- budget ventures, the movie was expected to hit the big screen in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and pandemic-induced lockdown. The crew reportedly resumed shooting in the first week of November 2020.