Watch: New single from Rashmika and Karthi starrer 'Sulthan' is here

The video showcases clips from Simbu’s recording session and stills of the lead actors from the film.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actors Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan released a new single from the movie on Friday. The song ‘Yaarayum Ivlo Azhaga’ is sung by actor Silambarasan TR (STR), who has a huge fan base in Kollywood. Actor Karthi took to Twitter to announce the release of the new single and also thanked Silambarasan, who is better known as Simbu, for rendering his voice for the romantic number.

“#YaaraiyumIvloAzhaga Some songs enable me to relax, be myself...this is one such song. Thx to @SilambarasanTR_ for his special effort to bring out the best for this song, Love u bro. @iamRashmika is an entirely new milieu! #Sulthan2ndSingle - #Sulthan (sic),” Karthi’s tweet read.

The video showcases clips from Simbu’s recording session and romantic stills of the lead actors from Sulthan. ‘Yaarayum Ivlo Azahga’ is composed by Mervin and the lyrics are penned by Viveka. Mervin Solomon has also sung the song along with STR. The makers had released the first single ‘Jai Sulthan’ from the movie on Feb 11, while the teaser of the movie was released on February 1.

Sulthan is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is slated for theatrical release on April 2. The film marks the Kollywood debut of Geetha Govindham fame Rashmika Mandanna. The venture is bankrolled by SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Apart from starring Rashmika and Karthi in the lead, the movie also features actors Yogi Babu, Napoleon, Lal, Hareesh Peradi, Ramachandra Raju and Nawab Shah in supporting roles. Sathyan Sooryan is on board as the cinematographer, while Ruben is handling the editing for the venture.

Actor Karthi will next be seen in Maniratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. Meanwhile, Rashmika will be sharing the screen with Allu Arjun in Telugu action-thriller Pushpa. She is also making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. Silambarasan will be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu, one of the most anticipated Tamil films.

