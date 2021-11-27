Watch: Neeye En Thaaye lyric video from Mohanlal’s Marakkar is out

The Priyadarshan directorial also stars actors Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal and Siddique, among others.

Flix Mollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, Mollywood star Mohanlal’s magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is set to hit the big screens on December 2. Ahead of its release, the actor took to social media to unveil a new lyric track from the film, as well as promotional glimpses and videos related to Marakkar. The lyric video features images of Keerthy Suresh’s character. Titled ‘Neeye En Thaaye’, the melodious number is written by B K Hari Narayanan and sung by Harishankar and Reshma Raghavendra. The track was composed and arranged by Ronnie Raphael.

Mohanlal also unveiled a glimpse from a war sequence from Marakkar, along with a teaser of the promotional activity undertaken by the team. Organised by Manorama Online and Jain International School of Creative Arts, Mohanlal spent an evening with members from the Indian Navy on a cruise on the Arabian Sea as part of the promotions. “Presenting the first and most unique promotional event for #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea Watch 'Cruise With Mohanlal' Teaser - A special evening with #Marakkar and Indian Navy on the Arabian Sea organized by @manoramaonline and Jain International School of Creative Arts,” Mohanlal wrote.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor, the star cast includes actors Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Siddique in lead roles. The film is set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Earlier, the makers had announced that the film will go for a direct Over-the-top (OTT) release. The theatrical release of the film was postponed several times prior to the announcement. However, upon government intervention, the makers decided to go for theatrical release to support the Malayalam film industry. “The expense incurred for the movie prompted producer Antony Perumbavoor to announce that the movie will be released on OTT. But considering how it would affect workers of the Malayalam film industry and theatre associations, he has agreed to release the film in theatres,” Kerala’s Minister for Culture Saji Cherian announced on November 11.

Watch the video of 'Neeye En Thaaye' here: