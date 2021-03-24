Watch: Nazriya and brother Naveen groove to 'Enjoy Enjaami'

The steady stream of fans for Arivu and Dhee’s ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ indie single is only growing by the minute. The latest to groove to this song is actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. In a short clip posted on her Instagram page, the actor is seen grooving to ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ along with her brother actor Naveen Nazim. From her post, it’s understood that the two were heading to a wedding.

Just days ago, actor Dulquer had heaped praises on the Tamil independent song released by AR Rahman’s Maajja earlier this month. "The most epic track and an equally awesome video! Listening on loop the past few days and I’m still discovering new sounds and feels!!” Dulquer wrote.

'Enjoy Enjaami' has turned out to be a celebrity favourite with actors such as Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Siddharth, music composer AR Rahman, singer Shweta Mohan, directors Vignesh Shivan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Pa Ranjith, and Selvaraghavan, among others raving about it. Nazriya, who is popular in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, is the latest to join the bandwagon.

Composed by Santhosh Narayanan and performed by Dhee and Arivu, the song is a very catchy tune visualised in colourful tones, making it an instant hit with Indians. ‘Cuckoo cuckoo’, the beginning words of this earworm song, have already inspired memes.

Talking about what went into the making of the song, singer/rapper Arivu told TNM in an interview, “My conversations with my grandmother Valliamma formed the basis of the song.”

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ is a celebration of nature that also has an underlying message on exploitation. On this, Arivu noted, “Usually all my songs are political and I get a lot of criticism but somehow this song has earned universal acceptance. But this song too is ‘politically loaded’. I talk about people’s issues through the song. Maybe because I talk about the origins of civilisation, before caste and other discriminatory practices came into existence, everyone could connect to it. But I am very happy with the song’s wide reception. My ultimate aim is to bring people together and fight against inequality.”