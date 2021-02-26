Watch: Nazriya and Aleena Alphonse dance along to 'Vaathi Coming' from 'Master'

The hit song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Vijay’s ‘Master’ has racked up more than 54 million views on YouTube within a month of its release.

Flix Entertainment

Fans of south Indian actor Nazriya Nazim were in for a surprise, when the actor uploaded a video of herself dancing to the popular Tamil dance number ‘Vaathi Coming’. The actor was seen grooving to the song with her friend Aleena Alphonse. ‘Vaathi Coming’ is featured in Vijay-starrer Master. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was released in theatres on January 13.

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has gained massive popularity. It racked up more than 54 million views within a month of its release. Many social media users, including celebrities, have uploaded videos of themselves performing the hook step of the song. Nazriya captioned her video: "Cuz Vaathi is trending ......why not? @aleenaalphonse (sic),” Nazriya wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Nazriya’s close friend Aleena Alphonse is the wife of Alphonse Puthren, who directed the Nivin Pauly starrer Premam. The two of them are often seen together in photos and videos that they upload on Instagram.

Earlier this month, cricketer R Ashwin had uploaded a video of himself, along with fellow cricketers Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav, to the beats of ‘Vaathi Coming’. Much like Nazriya’s video, Ashwin’s performance too became viral within hours of him posting it.

Master starred Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. Actors Andrea, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Gouri G Kishan, Ramya Subramanian, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and Arjun Das Mahendran featured as supporting actors in the movie. Vijay was seen in the role of a professor named JD. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi played the role of Bhavani, the antagonist in the movie.

Master was bankrolled by Xavier Brutoo’s XB Film Creators. Vijay and composer Anirudh Ravichander collaborated for the second time for this venture. The cinematography for Master was handled by Sathyan Sooryan, whereas Philomin Raj edited the movie.