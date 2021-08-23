Watch: Nayanthara, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi recreate Kamal-Amalaâ€™s â€˜Valayosaiâ€™ song

A viral video from the shooting of â€˜Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhalâ€™ showed Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi recreating a clip from popular Tamil song â€˜Valayosaiâ€™.

A video from the sets of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see the three lead actors on the steps of a bus, recreating the popular song â€˜Valayosaiâ€™ from the 1988 movie Sathyaa. Clad in white floral sarees, Samantha and Nayanthara look strikingly like actor Amala from â€˜Valayosaiâ€™, while Vijay Sethupathi, who has replicated actor Kamal Haasanâ€™s look, is seen donning a white shirt, black formal pants and a black tie. Much like the original song, the sequence is shot in a moving bus. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam, the iconic track â€˜Valayosaiâ€™ is composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Helmed by director Vignesh Shivan, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu K aadhal is jointly produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Earlier, Samantha shared another photo with her co-stars from the sets. The actor, who recently won an award conferred by The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for Best Performance Female (series) for Amazon Prime Videoâ€™s hit web series The Family Man 2, shared multiple photos clicked when she celebrated winning the award.

Captioning the series of photos as â€˜the week that wasâ€™, Samantha shared many photos clicked during the past week, one of which was an image from the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Director Vignesh Shivan is seen along with his fiancÃ©e and actor Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. In the image, we also see a cake that reads Congrats, indicating that the cake was cut to celebrate Samanthaâ€™s recent award.

Samantha made her Over-the-top (OTT) debut with The Family Man season 2, essaying the role of Raji. While the show received positive reviews, it was also slammed by a section of the Tamil community for misrepresenting certain aspects of the Eelam struggle. The web series, which started streaming on June 4 this year, features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha in the lead roles, while the supporting cast included other prominent actors.