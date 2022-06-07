Watch: Nayanthara’s O2 trailer out, suggests gripping survival drama

The film, helmed by filmmaker GS Viknesh, is set to stream on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

The trailer of actor Nayanthara’s upcoming film O2 was unveiled on Monday, June 6. The trailer opens with visuals of Nayanthara planting a sapling and smiling, as she watches it grow. The subsequent shots show that her son Veera suffers from a breathing problem. In a phone conversation, Nayanthara reveals that the mother-son duo are travelling to a hospital where doctors promised that his condition would improve following treatment. However, while travelling in a bus that is en route to Kochi from Coimbatore, it meets with an accident and the bus gets buried underground.

On one hand, cops organise search operations and track the mobile phones to ascertain the passengers’ whereabouts to rescue them, whereas the people stuck in the bus are worried about the lack of oxygen to breathe. Whether they turn against one another and start fighting or overcome the adversity, forms the rest of the story. The trailer sets the tone for a gripping survival drama. Child actor Ritvick, who is popular for his comedy sketches on Youtube posted under the channel Rithu Rocks, has been roped in to essay the role of Veera.

O2 is set to stream on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar from June 17. Sharing the trailer, Disney Plus Hotstar tweeted, “#O2Trailer is here! Expect the Unexpected!” Helmed by director GS Viknesh, the film is gearing up for its OTT premiere. Bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the technical crew includes Vishal Chandrasekhar as the music composer, Thamizh A Azhagan as the Director of Photography, and Selva RK as the editor.

Nayanthara has a number of films in the pipeline, including Malayalam films Gold and Pattu. She has also been roped in for the Telugu film Godfather. Gold co-stars actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumar in the lead, and is helmed by filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, while Pattu co-stars actor Fahadh Faasil. Godfather features actor Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Watch the trailer of O2 here: