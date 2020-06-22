Watch: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn dispel COVID-19 rumours with 'Baby Shark' video

The baby filter in the song is a bonus to fans who can't stop laughing along.

Flix Kollywood

Social media on Sunday was abuzz with rumours that actor Nayanthara had contracted COVID-19. Now having the last laugh, literally, the actor along with her partner director Vignesh Shivan have refuted rumours via a funny video posted on social media

“And that’s how we see the news about us, the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us. Hi we are alive, healthy and happy. God has given us enough strength and happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes (sic),” Vignesh Shivan wrote on social media.

Nodding their heads to the popular hit song 'Baby Shark' and with the baby face filter applied to the video, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s TikTok performance has gone viral. And needless to say, the fans are totally digging the baby versions of the couple.

.... And that’s how we see the news about us , the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us !!



Hi we are alive , healthy and happy



God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes pic.twitter.com/1J9cdmVXv6 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 21, 2020

Actor Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar. She played a physiotherapist named Lilly in the film which also starred Nivetha Thomas, Sunil Shetty, Yogi Babu and Prateik Babbar in important roles. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca Productions. Currently, Nayanthara has a slew of film in different stages of production. This includes Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by her partner Vignesh Shivan and also starring Vijay Sethupahti, Samantha Akkineni and Parthiban.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Thaan which released in 2015. While Vignesh directed the film, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi played the lead roles. The film won Vignesh Best Director at the South Indian International Movie Awards.

The other upcoming films by Nayanthara include Netrikann directed by Milind Rau, Mookuthi Amman by RJ Balaji and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siva.

Vignesh Shivan, who last made Thaana Serndha Kootam starring Suriya in the lead, will be producing Nayanthara’s Netrikann next, in addition to directing Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He is also working on the post-production of his film that stars actors Kalki Koechlin and Anjali.