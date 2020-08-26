The trailer of Nani’s action thriller V was released on Tuesday. The film will release exclusively on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

Going by the trailer, the film suggests a high action psychological thriller where Nani's character, who is shown as a psychopath, is obsessed with Sudheer Babu's character, a police officer investigating the crime. According to the film unit, V is a showdown between a celebrated cop and a serial killer who challenges the former to nab him.

The film also stars actor Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. Interestingly, Aditi doesn’t feature in the trailer.

V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The music by Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi, cinematography by P.G Vinda and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Speaking about the film, Nani said, “For any artist, it is an out-of-the-world feeling to see fans shower you with love and appreciation! The movie is special to me – since it marks my 25th film. To have found such an interesting way to honour all my fans through this unique reveal has been truly exciting. The trailer is a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill that the movie promises! This is also my 3rd film with Sri Venkateswara Creations and the director Mohana Krishna which makes it all the more special. It is always a pleasure working with them.”

On Tuesday, before releasing the trailer on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video did a fun exercise of asking fans to send their photos posing with the symbol ‘V’ to watch the trailer. The challenge got an overwhelming response from 6,50,386 fans who submitted their photos.

Thrilled with the response of eager fans, Sudheer Babu said, “Fans enjoy the atmosphere of a big release. We didn't want to take that fun away from them this time. I’m happy to see the fans participating in the trailer launch. They have always been my strength. V is an action drama which is worth their wait. Our collective efforts will be appreciated, I'm sure about it. The humongous response for the trailer is an indication of that.”