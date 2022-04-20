Watch: Nani-Nazriyaâ€™s Ante Sundaraniki teaser promises a breezy romcom

The teaser shows a glimpse of the love story between a Telugu Brahmin man and a Malayali Christian woman.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser for Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadhâ€™s upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki was released on Wednesday, April 20, along with an announcement regarding the filmâ€™s release date. The film, directed by Vivek Athreya, will be released in theatres on June 10. It will also be released in Tamil as Adade Sundara and in Malayalam as Aha Sundara. The teaser shows a glimpse of the love story between Nani and Nazriyaâ€™s characters.

While Sundar Prasad, played by Nani, is shown to be from an orthodox, superstitious Telugu Brahmin family, Nazriya plays Leela Thomas, a Malayali Christian woman. While the teaser video gives us a peek into an endearing romance, it indicates that thereâ€™s more to the film than the interfaith love story. The teaser also shows Nani wearing a â€˜panchaâ€™ (or â€˜dhotiâ€™) while travelling abroad. It also includes a reference to the early 20th century Telugu comedy novel Barrister Parvateesam, which tells the story of a Brahmin man from Andhra Pradesh who runs away to England to study law but has trouble letting go of his orthodox ways.

The film has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya, who has previously directed the 2017 romantic comedy Mental Madhilo, and the 2019 crime comedy Brochevarevarura. The music has been composed by Vivek Sagar, who previously worked with Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura. The cinematographer for Ante Sundaraniki is Niketh Bommi, and the film is edited by Raviteja Girijala. Ante Sundaraniki also features actors Harsha Vardhan, Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya and others in supporting roles.

This will be Nazriyaâ€™s first Telugu film, and the posters and other promotional materials of the film have featured both Nani and Nazriyaâ€™s names above the title, which isnâ€™t common practice in the Telugu film industry. When asked about this choice at the teaser launch event, Nani said it wasnâ€™t the story of the male lead alone but the story of both the lead characters, and also added that such marketing choices are usually made by the makers of the film. He also said that a dubbed version of the film in Kannada is not being released because Kannada audiences are already inclined to watch Telugu films in their original language version.

Watch the teaser of Ante Sundaraniki: