Watch: Nani looks rustic in glimpse video from Dasara

Helmed by debutante Srikanth Odela, the film stars actor Keerthy Suresh opposite Nani.

Actor Nani, who was last seen in Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy, is gearing up for his upcoming release Dasara. The makers of the film unveiled the first-look poster and a glimpse video from the film titled ‘Spark of Dasara’ on Sunday, March 20. Sporting a rustic look, Nani appears in a never-seen-before avatar in the glimpse video. He will be essaying the role of a character named Dharani. The video also hints that the film might be set in a rural backdrop. Sharing the glimpse video on social media, the Eega actor wrote, "Dharani from #DASARA RAGE IS REAL (sic)."

Directed by debutante Srikanth Odela, the movie has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the movie has Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in as the music composer for the project, while the technical crew also includes Sathyan Sooryan ISC as the Director of Photography, Navin Nooli as the editor and Avinash Kolla as the art director.

Watch:



Nani was recently seen in Shyam Singha Roy, a romantic drama based on the theme of reincarnation. The period film starred actors Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles, while actor Madonna Sebastian was also roped in for a pivotal role in the movie.

Meanwhile, actor Keerthy Suresh has a number of films lined up for release. She will be seen alongside actor Mahesh Babu in the much-anticipated Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The second single from the film, titled ‘Penny’ was also unveiled on Sunday, March 20. The film, written and directed by Parasuram Petla, is touted to be an action and family entertainer. The song marks the big screen debut of actor Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Sharing the song with fans, actor Mahesh Babu wrote, “#Penny... a very special one for me!! Couldn't be prouder, my rockstar! #SitaraGhattamaneni.”

Watch:

