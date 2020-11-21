Watch: Nani and Nazriya's ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ curtain raiser out

This romantic comedy has Nazriya Fahadh making her Telugu debut opposite Nani.

Tollywood actor Nani is all set to start working on his next movie Ante Sundaraniki!, which reportedly is a romantic comedy entertainer. An official announcement was made about the film’s release and current status, and a curtain raiser was released on Saturday by the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, and Nani on social media. The movie has Nazriya Fahadh of Bangalore Days fame as the female lead. Ante Sundaraniki! marks the actor’s Telugu debut. Nazriya has done 13 films in Malayalam and five in Tamil so far.

Ante Sundaraniki! marks Nani’s 28th movie. It is slated to be released in 2021 and the shooting is yet to commence, according to the makers. Nani took to Twitter to release the curtain raiser, with the caption: “Love like never before, Laugh like never before. Nani’s 28 is Ante Sundaraniki! 2021 will end on a high. Play starts soon.”

Ante Sundaraniki! is written and directed by Vivek Athreya, who is known for his previous movies Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, both of which star Sree Vishnu. Both of these movies were received well by critics and the audience. The director is known for the entertainment quotient in his movies, and from the curtain raiser of Ante Sundaraniki!, the same can be expected of this movie as well. The music for this film is composed by Vivek Sagar, and cinematography will be done by Niketh Bommi.

Nani was last seen on screen in the multistarrer crime thriller V. The movie stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. V was released on Amazon Prime Video recently.

Meanwhile, Nani is also ready for his next release Tuck Jagadish, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is reported that the movie has Jagapathi Babu playing a significant role, and S S Thaman was roped in for composing the music. There is also another project lined up for Nani, which is titled as Shyam Singha Roy, under the direction of Rahul Sankrityan.

