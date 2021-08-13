Watch: Naga Chaitanya celebrates wrap-up of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan

Helmed by Advait Chandan, â€˜Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™ marks Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s Bollywood debut.

Flix Entertainment

Popular Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya wrapped up shooting for actor Aamir Khanâ€™s upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha recently. Helmed by filmmaker Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha stars actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Chaitanya reportedly plays the role of Aamirâ€™s friend from his days in the Army. The movie marks Love Story actor Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s Bollywood debut.

As a sendoff to Naga Chaitanya, the crew held a cake cutting ceremony. A video from the event is being widely circulated on social media, wherein Aamir is seen giving a piece of cake to Chaitanya.

The shoot for a part of the movie commenced in the month of July. The movie is written by Atul Kulkarni. According to reports, the shoot took place in Ladakh. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios, Aamir Khan Productions and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Bollywood adapted from Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field. The English movie was based on Winston Groomâ€™s novel of the same name.

Earlier, images from the shoot had gone viral on social media. The images featured actors Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, producer Kiran Rao and director Advait. Shot in picturesque locations, one of the images features Aamir Khan along with his son Azad. A group photo featuring several members of the crew was released online. Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya essay the role of army officers in the movie.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also is awaiting the release of his upcoming Telugu movie, Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The movie was slated to hit the big screens on April 14, but like other movies, the theatrical release was postponed in view of the pandemic. Naga Chaitanya has also completed shooting for his next with director Vikram K Kumar, which has been titled Thank You.