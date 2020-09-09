Watch: ‘Mrs Janaki’ meets 'Comicstaan' Tamil contestants

Standup comedian Abishek Kumar, who created ‘Mrs Janaki’, is one among six contestants in the series.

Flix Entertainment

“Did you all do your homework?? Is this a classroom or a fish market! Don’t act like internet is slow ok?”

The internet’s beloved schoolteacher Mrs Janaki is back, and this time with Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan contestants. In a promotional video, Mrs Janaki is seen interacting virtually with the contestants of Amazon Prime Original Series Comicstaan Comedy Semma Comedy Pa, a Tamil version of the hugely successful unscripted comedy franchise Comicstaan. Interestingly, Chennai-based standup comic Abishek Kumar who created Mrs Janaki is one among six selected contestants of the show.

“I was selected through auditions and we had finished shooting for Comicstaan Tamil some time ago. However, as Mrs Janaki is riding a good wave on the internet now, they decided to feature the character in the promotional video,” Abishek tells TNM.

Set to launch on September 11, comedians Praveen Kumar, Karthik Kumar and Rajmohan Arumugam will be seen as judges of Comicstaan. They will also mentor the six selected contestants who will compete to become the ‘king or queen of comedy in the Tamil standup scene’.

“The most exciting part about Comicstaan is that we are as excited to see the show as the audience. Unlike a standup comedy sketch where we sit at the editor’s desk and we know what is the next joke, performing at Comicstaan is a totally different experience. Every day we performed with the mentorship of the judges. As a contestant, I don’t know what I said or did there or which part they included or edited out. So I am very excited to see what it’s like,” Abishek adds.

Created by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, the eight-episode series will be the first of its kind on a video streaming service in Tamil language. Adding to the local flavour, the show will be hosted by the dynamic duo of Vidyullekha Raman and Mervyn Rozario. The exciting new unscripted comedy series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 11th September in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Mrs Janaki is a viral animoji schoolteacher created by Abishek on Instagram. The quintessential schoolteacher who has funny takes on different news updates like board exams being cancelled, coronavirus and the banning of TikTok, rose to popularity on social media during the lockdown.

Mrs Janaki now interacts with Comicstaan students in ‘her classroom’. Watch the video here.