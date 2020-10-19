Watch: Motion poster of Kannada film 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaaj' released

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Flix Movies

Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the motion poster of the Kannada family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja on Monday. The movie will premiere exclusively on the platform on October 29 as part of the festive line-up. The film will be available in over 200 territories.

The motion poster which was released on Friday features actor Aravinnd Iyer who is seen donning a chefâ€™s hat. He plays a doting husband. The announcement of the movie has stirred interest among the actorâ€™s fans as he is set to return to the screen after four years. The movie is pegged to be a family entertainer and fans are interested to to watch him in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film is produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Ra , and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

A statement from Amazon Prime Video said that the movie is set to evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship. The video poster which has been put on Primeâ€™s Instagram has been viewed more than 10,000 times within an hour.

Earlier in July, comedian Danish Sait's French Biriyani had premiered on Amazon Prime Video and was the sixth of the seven Indian films across five regional languages to release directly on the platform.

Amazon Prime Video said the movie can be seen anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. On the Prime Video app, members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch the film anywhere offline at no additional cost.