Watch: ‘Mookuthi Amman’ trailer shows Nayanthara taking on a villainous godman

Starring RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh and others, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from this Deepavali.

Flix Kollywood

Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman is scheduled to release for Deepavali on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The film’s trailer was released on Sunday. The 2.40-minute video has plenty of references to current day politics that involves elements of religion, and comes with a dose of humour.

RJ Balaji plays a reporter in a television channel who lives with his mother, played by actor Urvashi, and three sisters. Going by the trailer, Urvashi’s character promises to be a laughter riot. Nayanthara as the titular Mookuthi Amman (the goddess wearing the nose pin) appears before RJ Balaji’s family and grants them a wish to prove that she’s real. With just the snap of her finger, she blesses RJ Balaji’s family with all the riches.

The film, touted to be a satire on present-day politics in India, shows actor Ajay Ghosh as a popular “godman” with a huge following. Nayanthara’s character, Mookuthi Amman, comes to challenge this villainous godman. The ‘godman’ is seen dancing on stage in front of an audience in one scene, and with a celebrity in another.

Written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, both of them debutants, the film is produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh under the banner Vels Film International. Girishh Gopalakrishnan has scored the music for the film, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from November 14.

Announcing the film’s release at a virtual press meet, RJ Balaji said that it would be a “socially conscious saami padam”. This will be the second time that RJ Balaji is sharing screen space with Nayanthara. The first was in 2015 in Vignesh Shivan’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. RJ Balaji had played the hero Vijay Sethupathi’s friend in this film. RJ Balaji is also part of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Indian 2 with director Shankar.

Watch the trailer here: