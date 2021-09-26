Watch: Mohanlal makes a video call to his 80-year-old fan

A video of Rukmini Amma crying for the star became viral on the internet following which Mohanlal made a video call to her.

What other news is there, a bearded Mohanlal in a black shirt asks an 80-year-old on a video call. What other news is there, she asks back and he laughs aloud. The call got made a few days ago after a video of the 80-year-old – Rukmini Amma – crying for actor Mohanlal came online and went viral. “Why were you crying so much,” Mohanlal asks in his video call, and she says, “because everyone is teasing me asking where is Mohanlal and if he has come to see me.” He says they can meet once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Rukmini’s craze for the actor was discovered by an auto rickshaw driver who is also a vlogger. Joby Chuvannamannu had taken her in his rick one day when he realised the octogenarian was a diehard fan of Mohanlal, badly wanting to see the actor. He took her video in which Rukmini sobs saying, “Everyone is teasing me, what will I do? I didn’t expect so much!”

Joby tried all of his connections to make it happen, especially after Rukmini began feeling low and crying about it. When finally the call came, Mohanlal tells her, “You should tell all those who tease you that you saw (me) now!”

Watch: Mohanlal calls Rukmini Amma

Rukmini lives in Ponkunnam of Thrissur. Once her crying video and the video call with Mohanlal became viral, Rukmini began getting more attention. In an interview to Manorama, she says she watches all movies of Mohanlal that come on TV. Rukmini repeatedly mentions the name of Pulimurugan, the actor's 100-crore movie.

She then sings the ‘Sundari’ song from Mohanlal's Aye Auto and even dances like the star. She also likes Mammootty she says. Then she mentions Suresh Gopi after mimicking his famous catchphrases -- Ormayundo ee mukam (Do you remember this face) and poda pulle (curse words in Malayalam).