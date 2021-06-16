Watch: Mohan Babu and Ilaiyaraaja come together for 'Jaya Jaya Mahavera’

The song is from the film 'Son of India' and was released by Amitabh Bachchan.

Flix Entertainment

The lyrical video ‘Jaya Jaya Mahavera’ from actor Mohan Babu’s film The Son of India was released on June 15. This song is an energetic combination of veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja and Telugu superstar Mohan Babu. Launching the song on Twitter, actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Two greats of Indian Cinema .. Veteran Telugu Actor M Mohan Babu and maestro Sri Ilayaraja come together to pay homage in an ode to the valour of Lord Ram in a song ‘Raghuveera Gadhyam’ .. the film ’SON of INDIA’ My best wishes.”

The song, which is in praise of Lord Ram, has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja and sung by Rahul Nambiar. The film Son of India was launched in October 2020 and marked Mohan Babu's 45th year as an actor in the industry. Mohan Babu recently made a smashing comeback in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru that starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. Son of India is directed by Diamond Ratnababu.

The song’s video comes with a few making visuals interspersed with stills from the film.

Amitabh’s tweet elicited a response from Mohan Babu who wrote, “Shri. @SrBachchan ji, You are the most distinguished actor not only in India, but entire world.There is no role that you haven’t acted, I have learnt a lot of things from you.I thank you immensely for releasing the Song “Raghuveera Gadhyam” from #SonofIndia and for the best wishes."

Son of India will also star Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanikella Bharani, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra, Ravi Prakash in important roles. The film’s cinematography has been handled by Sarvesh Murari and it's has been reported that Mohan Babu wrote the screenplay for this patriotic drama.

Watch the full song here: