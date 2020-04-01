Watch: 'Master' song 'Polakatum Para' with Vijay Sethupathi is out

The team has not made any announcement regarding the film’s new release date.

Flix Kollywood

Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Master was scheduled to release on April 9. Now with the nationwide lockdown in place to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release date is expected to be rescheduled. Although the team has not made any announcement regarding the film’s new release date, they have released the lyric video of the “Polakatum Para Para” song that features Vijay Sethupathi.

This song has lyrics penned by Vishnu Edavan and has been sung by Santhosh Narayanan. Master’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With distinct scars on his face, Vijay Sethupathi stands in front of a village deity in the song’s visuals. He is surrounded by a crowd and this song comes across as his intro song.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea and Shanthanu in important roles. The film’s audio launch was a low key affair, held earlier this month at a private hotel in the city. Vijay had noted that this time he wanted to avoid the fiasco that ensued during Bigil’s audio launch during which some fans had complained of being mistreated and not allowed an entry.

So far, three music videos have been released from the film -- "Vaathi Raid” by rapper Arivu and Anirudh, “Vaathi Coming” by Gana Balachander and “Kutti Story” by Vijay himself.

The film has been produced by Vijay’s uncle Xavier Britto, under the XB Film Creators banner. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy are the film’s co-producers.

This is the first time that Lokesh Kanagaraj is collaborating with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. His first two films -- Maanagaram and Kaithi -- made heads turn upon release. Kaithi, in fact, clashed with Vijay’s Bigil for Deepavali 2019. The film did well at the box office with good word of mouth. Kaithi is being remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead.