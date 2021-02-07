Watch: ‘Master’ deleted scene shows Vijay standing up against sexual harassers

The scene is probably a continuation of the film’s introductory fight sequence.

Flix Kollywood

Actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master was the first big Tamil theatrical release this year. While it has already released on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform, a deleted scene from the film is now being shared virally on social media. This scene, in which Vijay is seen standing up for his students, especially women, has the actor’s fans bowled over.

Vijay plays JD aka James Durairaj, a college professor who is loved by his students. The actor is introduced in a fight sequence that jumps from a public bus to a metro train, in which he tries to bring back two students who flee after a case of sexual harassment is filed against them by another student.

The now-viral video shows the actor in an extended confrontation with the two students, surrounded by parents, teachers and other students. Actors Malavika Mohanan, who plays Vijay’s colleague, and actor Gauri Kishan, who plays the student who was harassed, can also be seen in the scene along with a host of other characters who play teachers and students.

Vijay, who tries to bring the two to justice, is accused of “allowing men and women to sit close together in classes” and “letting women wear clothes of their choice” by his colleagues. In reality, most colleges have demarcated areas and seating arrangements for their male and female students. Strict dress codes too are a norm in colleges across the state.

Vijay, however, is seen advising both parents and teachers that the problem lies in blaming the victim. He refers to an exhibit that showed the clothes worn by rape victims and says that among them were school uniforms, police uniforms and even a baby’s diaper. “Instead of calling it all wrong, teach them about good touch,” he says.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in theatres on January 13, close to a year since its original release date. The film has been well-received by fans.

Watch the scene here: