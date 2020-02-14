Watch: Mamtha and Tovino’s ‘Forensic’ trailer looks intriguing

The film, written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, will be the first in Malayalam to deal with forensic sciences in full length.

A crime has been committed and several people are after the case. With a fast piece of BGM, lines spoken about the crime and the criminal, the thriller of Forensic, a new Malayalam film starring Mamtha Mohandas and Tovino Thomas in the lead, appears intriguing.

The trailer, released Thursday at the Lulu Mall in Kochi amid grand celebrations, begins with the lines: “We are your sons, we are your husbands, we are everywhere. And there will be more of your children dead tomorrow – Ted Bundy.” Lines spoken by Ted Bundy, American serial killer who kidnapped, raped and killed young women during the 1970s.

The film is written and directed by the duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Akhil had written the script of 7th Day, a 2014 mystery thriller film with Prithviraj in the lead, directed by Syamdhar, which also had Tovino in the cast.

In Forensic, Tovino Thomas plays a medico-legal advisor in the Kerala Police Department and his character is named Samuel John Kaattookaran. Mamtha Mohandas plays a police officer. Mamtha’s role, director Akhil Paul has said earlier, is very important and revealing it would give away the entire plot. Reba Monica John is part of the cast as well.

The film also has Saiju Kurup, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, and Anil Murali forming the supporting cast. The technical crew of this thriller includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing. Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew are producing the film under the banner Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath’s Ragam Movies.

An interesting feature of this thriller is that it will be the first film in Malayalam to deal with forensic sciences in full length.

The shooting of this film was wrapped up a few weeks ago and Tovino Thomas has said earlier that Forensic will hit the marquee in March. The release date of this film is expected to be out officially soon.

Watch the trailer:

