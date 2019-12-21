Watch: Mammootty as stylish mass hero in ‘Shylock’ teaser

Mollywood

Mammootty plays a ruthless moneylender and gangster in this film, directed by Ajai Vasudev.

Mammootty is again all stylish, making a grand entrance and everything, in the teaser of his upcoming film Shylock.

The teaser was released Thursday and Mammootty wearing his trademark sun glasses, cracks ‘mass’ dialogues, laughs his laugh, all to Gopi Sundar’s dappankuthu music. The teaser says ‘Mass has a new face’.

Mammootty plays a ruthless moneylender and gangster in this film. The teaser also gives a fleeting glance of the Tamil actor Raj Kiran who is making his debut in Mollywood.

Shylock is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Malayalam. The film is directed by Ajai Vasudev, who is teaming up with Mammootty for the third time. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is scripted by debutants, Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George is bankrolling the venture under his banner Goodwill Entertainment.

Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Renadive will be cranking the camera for this venture. The film has Meena playing the female lead with Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Bibin George, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Siddique forming the supporting cast.

While Shylock has reached the post-production stage, Mammootty is busy with his upcoming political drama One. He is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film. This is not the first time the star is playing Chief Minister – he has done so in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi decades ago and recently played lead in former Telugu Chief Minister YSR’s biopic Yatra. But then One will have the distinction of being the first film to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex. The venue was never open for film shootings before but the makers of One have managed to obtain permission to shoot some important scenes realistically. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read: ‘Prathi Poovan Kozhi’ review: Manju Warrier’s film tells off harassers but has many flaws