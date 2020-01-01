Watch: Mammootty sings 'Theeyame' in 'Shylock' teaser

Mollywood

'Thamaradikana kaalamayedi Theeyame', Mammootty sings as a bunch of policemen dance around him. The song, popular in Angamaly and made famous through its rendition in the film Angamaly Diaries, is what the second teaser of Mammootty's film Shylock begins with.

The teaser was released shortly after the clock struck 12 on New Year's day. It ends with a menacing laugh from the superstar.

Mammootty plays a ruthless moneylender and gangster in this film, directed by Ajai Vasudev. He is teaming up with Mammootty for the third time.

The first teaser was released last week and showed Mammootty in another stylish getup. It showed him wearing his trademark sunglasses, laughing his laugh and cracking mass dialogues to Gopi Sundar's 'dappankuthu' music.

It also showed a fleeting glance of Tamil actor Raj Kiran who is making his Mollywood debut with this film.

Shylock is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Malayalam.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is scripted by debutants Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George is bankrolling the venture under his banner Goodwill Entertainment.

Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Renadive will be cranking the camera for this venture. The film has Meena playing the female lead with Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Bibin George, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Siddique forming the supporting cast.

While Shylock has reached the post-production stage, Mammootty is busy with his upcoming political drama One. He is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film. This is not the first time the star is playing Chief Minister – he has done so in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi decades ago and recently played lead in former Telugu Chief Minister YSR’s biopic Yatra. But then, One will have the distinction of being the first film to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.