Watch: Mammootty recreates scene from Gauravam in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser

â€˜Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkamâ€™ is helmed by â€˜Churuliâ€™ fame director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Flix Mollywood

The teaser of director Lijo Jose Pellisseryâ€™s upcoming film, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which stars Mammootty in the lead, was unveiled on Sunday, July 10. In the teaser, we see Mammoottyâ€™s character lip-syncing to Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesanâ€™s popular dialogue from the 1973 film, Gauravam. We see two types of lights - red and green - visible in the setting, dividing the frame in two halves, and Mammootty plays characters appearing in both halves. Mammoottyâ€™s character shifts from one side to the other as he acts out the sequence from Gauravam, a Tamil legal drama which had Tamil actor Sivaji in a dual role as a barrister, and his nephew, an amateur lawyer, both of whom fight the same case.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam roughly translates to â€˜an afternoon napâ€™. The first teaser unveiled by the makers featured all the residents in a village dozing off in the middle of the day. The filmâ€™s story is by S Hareesh, who has also worked in films like Churuli, Aedan and Jallikattu. The technical crew also includes Theni Eswar as the cinematographer. The cast of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam includes actors Ashokan, Ramya Pandian, Chethan Jayalal, and Poo Ramu in significant roles.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Mammootty was recently seen in films Bheeshma Parvam, Puzhu and CBI 5: The Brain, which features him as Sethuarama Iyer. It is the fifth installment of the popular CBI franchise.

In the action drama Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty played the role of Michael, a gangster. Bheeshma Parvam is helmed by director Amal Neerad and also starred Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadhiya and Shine Tom Chacko, apart from Mammootty. The cast of the film, which had hit the big screens on March 3, also featured actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Anjali, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.