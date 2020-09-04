Watch: Malayali sisters recreate parents' wedding day video and it's hilarious

While Devika played the father's role, Gopika mimicked her mother.

Sisters Gopika and Devika wanted to do something special for their parents' 24th wedding anniversary. However, with the coronavirus pandemic restricting their options, the two of them hit upon a creative idea -- they decided to recreate their parents' wedding day video.

The Malayali family, hailing from Thrissur, is based in Mumbai, and the Gopika-Devika video has become quite popular, with social media users enjoying the humour in the recreation. The media in Kerala, too, has covered the light-hearted video.

Gopika and Devika managed to shoot the video secretly and showed it to their parents on August 28, their wedding anniversary. While Devika played the father's role, Gopika mimicked her mother. Her parents, Gopalakrishnan Nair and Radhika, display all the awkwardness of newlyweds in the wedding video, smiling sweetly, blushing at each other and adjusting their wedding clothes self-consciously. From the groom checking himself out in the mirror to the bride pulling at her saree, and the two of them looking happy one moment and glum at another, the video has it all. The recreation is near-perfect, with the two sisters capturing the subtle expressions and bashful body language accurately.

Watch:

While Gopika is a final year CA student, sister Devika is in her first year of the course. Their father is an electrical sub contractor. The two sisters even managed to dress in similar clothes as their parents in the wedding, silk sarees and white mundu and shirt intact. The make-up and hair too is quite spot-on. When they were stumped by the lack of availability of jasmine flowers, they used tissue paper to create a string of flowers.

Here are some pictures from the wedding anniversary that the sisters have shared on social media:

Though the video is only about 1.5 minutes, it has become a big hit because of their acting skills and the humour. In the TV coverage of the family, Gopalakrishnan and Radhika can also be seen watching the video and enjoying themselves.