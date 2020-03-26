Watch: Malayalam actors and directors make short films on coronavirus

These films, each under a minute, encourage ordinary people to step up and do the right thing.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has made nine short films to spread awareness about coronavirus and encourage ordinary people to step up in these extraordinary times. On a newly launched YouTube channel called FEFKA Directors' Union, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of FEFKA, says in a video that the organisation along with Indian Adfilm Makers, has come forward to make these films for the Kerala government's 'Break the chain' campaign.

These films, each under a minute, are little sketches from everyday life. The first one, starring Muthumani and Sreeja Das, is titled Wonder Woman Vanaja and is about a busy lawyer who gives paid leave to her domestic help although it means extra work for her.

The second one, titled Superman Sadanandhan, is about a man (Johny Antony) who's all dressed up for his niece's wedding but doesn't go for it and video calls her instead. Because he's come from abroad and has therefore home quarantined himself.

The third film, titled Wonder Woman Vidhya, has a compulsive shopper who is about to pick up the last two bottles of sanitiser from the shelf but leaves one behind for another customer. She realises that she can be safe only if everyone around her is also safe. The film stars Anna Reshma Rajan and Mridula.

The fourth one is titled Superman Subair and has a cab driver giving a ride to a group of foreigners who are ignored by everyone else on the road. But not before he gives them all sanitiser to clean their hands. The film stars Sohan Seenulal.

While the first three films end with popular actor Manju Warrier saying, "It's not superhuman deeds but the small, humane deeds that make you superheroes", the fourth one has Kunchacko Boban reiterating the same.

Five more films will be released in this series - Wonder Woman Sara (Rajisha Vijayan and Kunjan), Superman Suni (Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Megha Thomas), Superman Shaji (Sidhartha Siva), Superman Anthony (Davincci) and Unknown Heroes.