Watch: The making of 'Karnan', Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj's next

The video was released for Dhanush's birthday on July 29.

On actor Dhanush’s 37th birthday, celebrated on July 29, director Mari Selvaraj, music director Santhosh Narayanan and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, all part of his upcoming film Karnan, released a title and making video to surprise the star’s fans. The currently trending video has snippets of how the sets were made for the film’s shoot.

As Tamil folk music is played in the background, accompanied by the nadaswaram and thavil instruments, we see glimpses of how the Karnan team worked on the set design. Starting from a miniature model, a whole village takes shape, complete with thatched roof houses, boulders and an unfinished statue of the Buddha. Livestock, dogs and birds fill the frame and then we get the bigger picture of the complete canvas.

Towards the end of the video, just the silhouette of actor Dhanush appears, with a sword in hand. He quickly climbs up a hill, with the sun beating down on him. The background music sets up a level of anticipation and the scene is frozen into an artwork, with splotches of red appearing in the sky and blotting out the already clouded sun.

Interestingly, actor Dhanush had shared this image earlier this year on his social media handle. The sword too features prominently on the film’s poster that was released recently, with many hands holding the raised sword.

Around the same time that this photo was shared, Dhanush and actor Lal’s looks and their names from this film were revealed. Lal shared a picture of him and Dhanush on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Yemen and Karnan”.

Director Mari Selvaraj, who made his debut with the phenomenal Pariyerum Perumal in 2018, signed the film with Dhanush, who expressed his interest to collaborate with the director soon after the release of his first film.

Dhanush collaborated recently with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu on Asuran, which released in 2019 to a very good response.

Watch: