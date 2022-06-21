Watch: Makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince share fun video to announce release of film

Helmed by Anudeep KV, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual also stars Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj in significant roles.

Flix Cinema

The makers of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie Prince released a new video to announce that the film will be releasing in November, coinciding with Deepavali. However, the release date is yet to be announced. The fun promo video features director Anudeep, actors Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka. In the video, Sivakarthikeyan candidly cites Sathyaraj as the reason behind the delay in release of the film. Sivakarthikeyan who has teamed up with Sathyaraj for Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, says that the Baahubali actor has been throwing tantrums ever since he became a pan-Indian star.

They also mock the director for not knowing Tamil and repeating the same phrases. Anudeep rose to fame with his Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead. The comedy flick opened to positive reception from audiences and critics alike. Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka was last seen in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. Sathyaraj has also been roped in for a pivotal role but further details are awaited.

Don actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Prince has been extensively filmed in Puducherry and London. The first look poster hinted that Sivakarthikeyan is likely to play the role of a peace-loving person. He is dressed in white in the first look poster, while holding a globe in his hand. The hands of others in the backdrop are painted with country maps. Sivakarthikeyan is also seen holding a dove, which is the symbol of peace.

The film’s music has been composed by S Thaman. Sharing the latest video on Twitter, Thaman wrote, “… adddddaaa Evvvverrrakkammm iruukurra fellow @anudeepfilm lol. Dear Donnnnnn @Siva_Kartikeyan. #Doctor #Don Diwali. Nambbbaa #Prince Varraarunngooooo.” Suresh Babu is bankrolling the movie under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. Sonali Narang is presenting the film, while Arun Viswa is the co-producer.