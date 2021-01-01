Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Krack is anticipated to be an action thriller, in which the actor will be seen playing a cop. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is reportedly in the final stages of post-production, and is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Sankranti.

The makers of Krack released the trailer on New Year’s Eve. Sharing the trailer on his social media, Ravi Teja wrote: "Here's our new year treat for you all!! Hope you enjoy it #KRACK #KrackTrailer https://youtu. be/EAvpSWmoPSA Thank you @VenkyMama for lending your voice to the trailer! @megopichand @shrutihaasan @varusarath @thondankani @TagoreMadhu @dop_gkvishnu @MusicThaman #HappyNewYear2021"

The trailer has the voice of Venkatesh Daggubati introducing Ravi Teja’s character as police officer Potharaju Veera Shankar. Krack has Shruti Hassan as the female lead. The film marks the third collaboration between Ravi Teja and director Gopichand, after Don Seenu and Balupu. The film also marks the second collaboration between Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Recently, reports claimed that Krack is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, Gopichand Malineni later clarified that this is not true. “Krack is not a remake of any film. It’s an original script and audiences will get to see Ravi Teja in a very different avatar from what they’ve seen so far. We have also made it clear that we have no plans to release our film on OTT.”Krack has music by S Thaman, and also stars Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles. The makers have also roped in Apsara Rani of Dangerous fame for a special dance number in the film.Ravi Teja was last seen on screen in Disco Raja, directed by Vi Anand, which released last December. The film also starred Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh. Disco Raja, which was a science-fiction-based action drama, failed to click at the box-office. After two successful movies together in the past, it is yet to be seen if Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni can keep up their streak with Krack.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja also has a film directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa in the works, which is being produced by Satyanarayana Konery and Pen Studios. The first look poster was released recently, featuring the actor.