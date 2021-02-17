Watch: Makers of Darshan's 'Roberrt' release trailer on his 44th birthday

The 'Roberrt' trailer was released in both Telugu and Kannada.

Flix Sandalwood

The trailer of the upcoming Kannada film Roberrt was released on its lead star Darshan’s 44th birthday. The Telugu version of the trailer was released as well, with veteran Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu playing an important part in the film.

On the release of the Roberrt trailer, Darshan tweeted: “Here comes the Telugu version trailer of my upcoming movie #Roberrt. Thanks all for your love & support.”

Watch the trailer here:

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and has three female leads-- Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio in the cast. According to reports, the film will feature Vinod Prabhakar, son of actor Tiger Prabhakar, in an important role.

Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the antagonist in Roberrt. The technical crew of the film includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

The shooting of Roberrt was wrapped up some time ago and the film is post-production. The plan was to release this film on April 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

While Roberrt is gearing up for release, Darshan is working on his upcoming Gandugali Madakari Nayaka. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is being produced by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner.

The film is inspired by the historical novel penned by Kannada writer BL Venu. The technical crew of this film will comprise Hamsalekha for music and Ashok Kashyap for cinematography. It will have Srinivasa Murthy and Doddanna playing important roles as well.

The muhurat of Gandugali Madakari Nayaka happened at Chitradurga on December 2, 2019. The team conducted special poojas at the Shri Barageramma and Ekanatheshwari temples to commence the proceedings.

Darshan’s last film release was Odeya, which was directed by MD Sridhar. The film was bankrolled by Darshan’s close friend Sandesh Nagraj under the banner Sandesh Productions. Raghavi Thimmayya (Sanah Thimmayya) played the female lead in this flick. Oedya had Krishna Kumar working the camera with the background score by V Harikrishna and music by Arjun Janya. Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan, Samarth, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Avinash formed the supporting cast of Odeya.