Watch: Makers of Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' erect massive temple town set

"I hope the audience also enjoys it on screen as much as I enjoyed shooting in it," Chiranjeevi said.

Flix Entertainment

The makers of megastar Chiranjeevi's next to have erected a massive temple set for the film in about 20 acres. Chiranjeevi took to his social media sharing a sneak-peek into the sets. Sharing the video he wrote, "The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all.” (sic). The video which has a voice-over by Chiranjeevi, who explains and appreciating the set.

“For Acharya, a massive temple town set has been built on 20 acres. The set has got every detailing of a temple which has blown me away. After which I had decided to click the beauty to share it with you all. Art director Suresh and Director Koratala Siva have to be appreciated for building such a massive temple town set. I must also appreciate the producers' Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy and hope the audience also enjoys it on-screen as much as I enjoyed shooting in it. Entire team all the very best and good luck," he said.

The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all. pic.twitter.com/P4psg5TDVn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 6, 2021

Directed by Koratala Siva, as per reports, the film will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. In the film he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as replacement for Trisha.

The film also has Sonu Sood who is rumoured to be playing the antagonist. Initially, there were reports that Mahesh Babu was approached for an extended cameo. However, Chiranjeevi confirmed that his son Ram Charan would be doing the role.

The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Tirru.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Despite major hype and wide release, the film failed to click at the box office.