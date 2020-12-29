Watch: Madhavan's 'Maara' trailer is a visual treat

The film is a remake of Malayalam film ‘Charlie’.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actor Madhavan’s upcoming film Maara was released on Monday. Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara is the remake of the Malayalam film Charlie. The film is expected to be released on an OTT platform. Actor Shraddha Srinath, who shared the screen space with Madhavan in Vikram Vedha, is playing the leading lady Paaru in Maara.

Sharing the trailer Madhavan took to social media and wrote, “A magical journey that fills UR with love,hope,N warmth. Trailer out now. http://amzn.to/MaaraTrailer Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, 2021, @PrimeVideoIN @ShraddhaSrinath @dhilip2488 @pramodfilmsnew @GhibranOfficial Pls let me know what you think my lovely tweeple.”

A magical journey that fills UR with love,hope,N warmth.⁰Trailer out now. https://t.co/xSa6SCno4y⁰Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, 2021, @PrimeVideoIN⁰@ShraddhaSrinath @dhilip2488 @pramodfilmsnew @GhibranOfficial Pls let me know what you think my lovely tweeple. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 29, 2020

The trailer showcases the life of Paaru who is awestruck by the paintings and heads out to find the artist named Maara, played by Madhavan. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, its makers have opted for a digital release. It was scheduled to premiere on December 17 in Amazon Prime OTT, but it was later pushed to January 8, 2021.

Talking about the film, Dhilip told Times of India, “After a very long time, Madhavan is acting in a pure romance drama. He has done the Tanu Weds Manu films in Hindi, but in those, he had to act passive. This one will be a very charming character.”Dhilip added that it was not a conscious decision to repeat the Vikram Vedha pair of Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath.

Though Maara will be Dhilip’s first feature film as a director, he has the well-known short film Kalki to his credit. The star cast also includes Alexander Babu, Shivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami. The technical crew comprises Bhuvan Sreenivasan handling the camera and Ghibran composing music. Maara is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallapa under the banner of Pramod films.

Madhavan's other film in the making, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is aiming for a theatrical release. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is written, produced and directed by R Madhavan. Simran plays the female lead in this flick which is shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. The technical crew of this flick includes Sam CS for music, Gopi Amarnath for cinematography and Sathish Surya for editing. The star cast includes Bijou Thaangjam, Shahrukh Khan in a Cameo appearance in Hindi and English versions and Surya in a Cameo appearance in the Tamil version.

Madhavan’s last film Nishabdham / Silence was also released on the OTT recently. It was a crossover movie and a silent film and was directed by Hemant Madhukar. The film was bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory.

Watch the trailer here: