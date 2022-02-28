Watch: Maaran trailer features Dhanush as an intense investigative journalist

The Karthick Naren directorial stars Malavika Mohanan opposite Dhanush.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan starrer Maaran was unveiled on Monday, February 28. The trailer features Dhanush as an investigative journalist. The trailer hints that Maaran (Dhanush) is in trouble for publishing an expose. He is romantically involved with Malavika Mohananâ€™s character, who is also his colleague in the film. It also features glimpses shedding light on the emotional and fun relationship he shares with his on-screen sister.

Helmed by filmmaker Karthick Naren, Maaran is set to premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on March 11.

Maaran is releasing in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thygarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan. The film has music by GV Prakash. Earlier, a graphic motion poster was unveiled on January 15, marking the festival of Pongal. Dhanush sports an intense look with a weapon in his hand, while there are some injured men lying on the ground. A magazine or newspaper clipping is also seen in the opening shot of the video.

Malavika Mohanan was recently seen in the hit 2021 film Master, co-starring actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also featured actors Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan and Andrea, among others. Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen in Atrangi Re, which also premiered on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film co-stars actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film opened to mixed response from critics and audiences.

Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and Hollywood film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers in his pipeline. Co-starring actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the film is bankrolled by Anthony and Joe Russo under the banner of AGBO, along with other producers.

Watch the trailer of Maaran here: