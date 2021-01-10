Watch: ‘Love Story’ teaser shows Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya as aspirational youngsters

Naga Chaitanya is seen running a fitness centre while Sai Pallavi looks for a software job in this Sekhar Kammula film.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser for Love Story, Sekhar Kammula’s highly anticipated film starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, is out. The teaser reveals the lead characters’ names as Revanth and Mounica, two aspirational young people who move to the city from their village in Telangana, in search of work. Based on the teaser, the film seems to be an intense romance drama from Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa.

In the teaser, Naga Chaitanya, in the role of Revanth, is seen running a fitness centre. He is seen teaching a fitness class on a terrace, with his voice in the background saying he has come from nothing, but has a plan and will work hard. Sai Pallavi appears as Mounica, a young woman with plans of getting a software job in the city. She is seen dancing in the rain, an often recurring theme in Sekhar Kammula films that also indicates that her character might be passionate about dance in the film.

Watch the teaser of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story:

On Sunday, Sekhar Kammula shared the first teaser of the film and wrote, "There is pain around... then there is hope. It's our Love story.”

According to reports, Love Story has struck some great non-theatrical deals for its digital streaming rights, Hindi dubbing rights, and satellite rights.

The film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao and Devayani and is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. The film has music composed by Pawan Ch and the first single track Ay Pilla is already a hit.

Watch the song Ay Pilla from Love Story:

The film marks the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Sekhar Kammua after Fidaa. It was scheduled to be released in theatres back in April, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in another upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy, starring Nani. The film is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

With inputs from Digital Native