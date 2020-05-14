Watch: Leopard resting on Hyderabad road triggers panic, search operations on

Several videos surfaced on social media showing the leopard, which seemed to be sick or injured, sitting on the median on the road.

A leopard wandering around on a main road in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally triggered panic on Thursday morning. The leopard was seen running on the side of the road and then resting against a median on the Mailardevpally underpass road. Several motorists and local residents living in buildings along the road alerted the police, who in turn informed the officials of the forest department.

Several videos surfaced on social media showing the leopard, which seemed to be sick or injured, sitting on the median on the road. While several people were seen recording the video and stopping to watch it from a distance, a man who tried to approach the big cat and went too close to it was reportedly attacked. Later, the man was shifted to a local hospital.

The leopard later ran away from the road and entered the premises of an abandoned industry which is reportedly spread over acres. Search operations are on to look for it.

“The leopard seems to have come from a forest nearby. Apparently, it was unwell and sleeping near a median on the road. Locals have informed us, later it left from the area. A team from the forest department is conducting search operations,” Station House Officer (SHO), Mailarddevpally, K Sattaiah Goud, told TNM.

The news of big cat roaming the area has now triggered panic among local residents living in the neighbourhood. Forest officials have roped in drone cameras to locate the leopard.

In another separate incident, an Asian civet cat which was spotted at Fateh Darwaza in Golconda area of Hyderabad on Wednesday has been rescued by officials of Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday. Officials rescued the cat after closing off the entry and exit gates of the mosque.

Residents had initially 'identified' it as a black panther when it entered Noorani mosque in Golconda.

There were several reports of wild animals coming out of their natural habitats into the residential areas following the lockdown that reduced the human movement.