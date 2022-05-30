Watch: The Legend trailer features Saravanan as a scientist

‘The Legend’ marks the debut film of businessman Saravanan, who is the owner of a chain of shopping stores.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of businessman Saravanan’s film The Legend was unveiled on Sunday, May 29. Saravanan is popularly known as Legend Saravanan. Helmed by filmmaker duo JD-Jerry, the film features an ensemble cast of actors including Urvashi Rautela, Suman, Geethika, Pugazh, Prabhu, late Vivek, Vijayakumar, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna and Nasser. Sarvana is seen as a reputed scientist. However, he faces obstacles from his enemies.

The second half of the trailer focuses on sequences where he fights back. The film has music by Harris Jayaraj, cinematography by Velraj and editing by Ruben. SS Moorthy is on board as the art director, while Raju Sundaram, Brindha, and Dinesh have been roped in as choreographers. The Legend’s songs are penned by lyricists Kabilan, PR Vijay, Snekan, Madhan Karky, and Vairamuthu (who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, including Chinmayi). Celebrating the views that the trailer has garnered, Think Music India tweeted, “Our day is already getting super exciting and overwhelming! 4 million+ #RealTime views and trending at 1 for #Youtube Music and we are orey happy!!!!! A @Jharrisjayaraj musical. A @jdjeryofficial directorial.”

The film marks the first production venture of the businessman-turned actor’s production banner, The New Legend Saravana Stores Production. Saravanan is the son of famous Kannada businessman Saravanan Selvarathinam. He is the owner of the chain of shopping stores — The Legend New Saravana Stores, The Legend Saravana and Saravana Selvarathinam among others. He became popular when he started appearing in ads along with leading female actors in Kollywood as well as other south Indian film industries. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela rose to fame in 2015 when she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant.

Watch:

Earlier this month, the song ‘Vaadi Vaasal’ from the film was unveiled and gained traction online. The folk number, which was released on May 20, is trending at the 8th rank on YouTube Music in India. Upbeat romantic number ‘Mosalu Mosalu’ was released on April 9 this year.