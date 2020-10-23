Watch: 'Kuthiraivaal' teaser has Kaliyarasan as a man with a horse's tail

The film has elements of magic realism and is reportedly a psychological murder mystery.

Flix Kollywood

An intriguing teaser from the Kuthiraivaal team that released on Thursday has got Tamil cinema fans hooked. The film, presented by director Pa Ranjithâ€™s Neelam Productions and Vignesh Sundaresan of Yaazhi Films, has been directed by debutants Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder. Kuthiraivaal will be a psychological murder mystery, according to its makers.

This teaser clip that is less than two-minutes long opens to show a lone horse grazing at a pasture, under the share of a tree. It then shifts to show actor Kalaiyarasanâ€™s character sleeping. Is he dreaming of the horse?

It is only a little later that we notice that the horse has no tail. Here, we watch Kalaiyarasanâ€™s character petting the horse even as he's also shown sleeping and waking up with a jolt. In the background, the radio announces the demise of Tamil Naduâ€™s Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The year is 1987.

The teaser only gets more engrossing from here on, with Kalaiyarasan conversing with a strange woman in the pasture in MGRâ€™s voice. As the camera pans out, both the sun and moon can be seen shining here, in this dream-like sequence. It was announced earlier that this film will use magic realism elements. The filmâ€™s first-look poster indicated as much.

The teaser ends with the actor walking out from his apartment with a horseâ€™s tail swaying behind him.

Starring Kalaiyarasan, Anjali Patil, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Chetan Kadambi, Anand Sami, Lakshmi Paati, Arumugavel, Ravindra Vijay, Parithivaalan and Maanasa, the filmâ€™s story, screenplay and dialogues have been penned by G Rajesh.

Kuthiraivaal has Karthik Muthukumar for cinematography, Pradeep Kumar and Maarten Visser for music and MKP Gridaran for editing. Kalaiyarasan, who made his acting debut with Nandalala in 2010, has worked with Pa Ranjith in all of his films except the most recent Kaala.

Watch the teaser here: