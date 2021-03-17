Watch: Kunchacko Boban shares teaser of ‘Mohan Kumar Fans’

The comedy-drama revolves around the life of an actor’s failed attempts at success at every turn.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of Malayalam actor Kunchako Boban-starrer Mohan Kumar Fans released the first teaser of the movie on Monday. Sharing the teaser of the movie on Instagram, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “As promised… here is the teaser of MOHAN KUMAR FANS. And if you had a smile or a laugh, do spread it. The world needs a bit more of fun and frolic!!!! In theatres only from MARCH 19th onwards (sic).”

The teaser shows veteran actor Sreenivasan saying a Christian prayer for an actor played by Siddique, throwing in snarky phrases. Siddique opens his eyes shocked and looks at Kunchacko Boban. As the prayer ends, a woman remarks: "It is the first time that I am hearing such phrases in a prayer!" The teaser suggests a comedy entertainer.

The plot revolves around the life of an actor, who fails to taste success despite various attempts. While Siddique will be playing the role of the actor, Kunchacko will be essaying the role of an upcoming singer and a contestant in a music reality show. The Jis Joy directorial is slated for release on March 19. Its trailer was released in January 2021.

Watch: The teaser of 'Mohan Kumar Fans''

Mohan Kumar Fans is bankrolled by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The story is by Bobby and Sanjay, while the film is written by Jis Joy. Bahul Ramesh is on board as the cinematographer for the comedy-drama flick. Mohan Kumar Fans has music by Prince George.

Apart from featuring Kunchako Boban in the lead, the Malayalam movie also stars actors Siddique, Mukesh, Sreenivasan, Anarkali Nazar, Asif Ali and Saiju Kurup in pivotal roles.

Kunchacko Boban has a number of films in the pipeline. He will be playing the lead role in the upcoming Malayalam thriller Nayattu. He will be sharing the screen with Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the Martin Prakkat directorial. The 44-year-old actor will also play the lead role in comedy-drama Bheemante Vazhi. It is directed by Ashraf Hamza, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 movie Thamaasha. He will also be seen in Nizhal, Mariyam Tailors, Grr and Ariyippu among other movies. According to reports, Ariyippu marks the actor’s 100th film and he is also on board as the producer for the movie.

Watch: The trailer of 'Mohan Kumar Fans'