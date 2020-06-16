Watch: 'Kolamey' song from Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' is out

The film will release on June 19.

Flix Kollywood

Sony Music and Stone Bench films on Tuesday released a song from the upcoming psychological thriller Penguin. Penguin is scheduled for its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, across 200+ countries and territories. This is the next Tamil film after Ponmagal Vandhal to skip a theatrical release and go for direct OTT due to the closure of theatres.

The film will release in three languages. The song is titled 'Kolamey' in Tamil, 'Praname' in Telugu and 'Omaley' in Malayalam. It is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with lyrics by Vivek in Tamil and Malayalam and Vennelakanti in Telugu. Susha has sung the song in all three languages.

Composed during the nationwide lockdown, Penguin’s music album is one of the first albums to have been completely created during this ongoing period, a press release said. Commenting on the music release, Santhosh Narayanan said, “I am very thankful to my team for working from several remote locations and to both the producer and director for the complete trust in me. There was very little that was changed from my perspective and it always helps when there is so much freedom. 'Kolamey' is very special to me as it was created in total isolation and I could reinvent myself and travel back to my older “sound”. We had decided to keep it as purposeful as possible in the movie. Susha has sung it with great soul. I am once again very grateful to my very efficient creative and technical team."

Penguin is the story of a mother who will go to any extent to protect her child. Penguin stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead and is presented by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios.