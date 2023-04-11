Watch: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows Salman as saviour of Telugu in-laws

The trailer dives into a romance between Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) and a Telugu woman Bhagya Gundamaneni (Pooja Hegde), and transitions into an action saga featuring Venkatesh and Jagapathi.

Flix Entertainment

Brace yourselves, for Salman Khan is returning in the lead role in a theatrical film after a four-year break. The release of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer, naturally, had to be a big-ticket affair and it did turn out that way on Monday, April 10. The trailer features Salman in an action-packed treat, playing a character only referred to as ‘Bhaijaan’. Pooja Hegde plays Bhagya Gundamaneni, a Telugu woman in love with Bhaijaan. Telugu star Venkatesh is seen in the role of her brother. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu and Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh also appear in prominent roles.

The trailer kicks off with Salman reciting a Sanskrit verse from the Bhagavad Gita, and deep dives into a budding romance between Bhaijaan and Bhagya, transitioning immediately into an action saga with “face-breaking, bone-cracking, neck-twisting, hammer-hitting” action. The trailer is over three minutes in length and boasts of all aspects of a commercial formulaic Hindi film. It also features a couple of songs with Telugu lyrics — ‘Bathukamma’ and ‘Yentamma’.

Annayya (Venkatesh) is portrayed as a “non-violent” man who is being harassed by Rowdy Anna (Jagapathi Babu). “When a violent man goes after a non-violent person, then that non-violent person needs the support of a very violent person,” Salman says in the trailer.

The trailer rests heavily on Salman's shoulders, who does most of the heavy hitting. It also comes across as a mix of previous Salman Khan films such as Wanted (pay attention to the train action sequence), Jai Ho (the whole talk about non-violence) and, of course, over-the-top action, which is the staple of Salman Khan films.

Scheduled to hit the big screen on April 21, coinciding with Eid, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi action drama directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.

It features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde and Telugu stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles, with an ensemble supporting cast extending from former Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Abdu Rozik to Salman's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree.