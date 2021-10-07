Watch: Kichcha Sudeep and Madonna Sebastianâ€™s Kotigobba 3 trailer is promising

The film marks 'Premam' fame Madonna Sebastianâ€™s Sandalwood debut.

Flix Sandalwood

The trailer of Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep and Premam fame actor Madonna Sebastian starrer Kotigobba 3 was unveiled on Thursday, October 7. The film is helmed by director Shiva Karthik and produced by Soorappa Babu under the banner of Rambabu Productions.

The trailer opens with a dialogue on how 40 criminals are dead after four bomb blasts took place in the city. The cops suspect that the bomb blasts are being done by a guy who is using 'ghost' as a pseudonym and wonder whether he is a vigilante or a criminal. On one hand we see the cops on the run as they promise to get hold of the protagonist (Sudeep), while we also see romantic visuals between the lead actors in the video. The trailer promises an entertaining actioner.

Apart from starring Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian in the lead, the movie also stars actors Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar and Aftab Shivdasani in pivotal roles. Actors Nawab Shah and Sunny Leone will appear in supporting roles in the film. The Shiva Karthik directorial comes after the 2016 film Kotigobba 2. The film has music by Arjun Janya.

The technical team comprises Sekhar Chandra as the Director of Photography (DOP), Praveen Antony as the editor and Arun Sagar and Ilaiyaraaja as art director. Kotigobba 3 marks the Sandalwood debut of Madonna Sebastian who is popular for films such as Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Kavan and Virus, among others. Madonna is both an actor and singer by profession. She will be next seen in upcoming Telugu movie Shyam Singha Roy, co-starring actors Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Nani.

Meanwhile, actor Kichcha Sudeep is also gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Vikrant Rona. Helmed by filmmaker Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is set to release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Set to release in 3D, Vikrant Rona also stars actors Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Madhusudan Rao, Ravishankar Gowda, Sandesh Jain, Karthik Rao, Siddu Moolimani, Dushyant Rai, Chitkala Biradar, Priya V, Samhitha and Vasuki Vaibhav, among others in pivotal roles. Marking Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandezâ€™s Kannada debut, the film features her in an extended cameo role. The first look of Vikrant Rona was unveiled in Dubaiâ€™s Burj Khalifa.

Watch the trailer of Kotigobba 3 here: