Watch KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video now â€“ even if you donâ€™t have a subscription

The massive blockbuster is now available to rent as â€˜early accessâ€™ before digital subscription via Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. And while you are at it, you can also check out movies from across the world which are available to rent.

If you have been unfortunate enough not to have watched KGF: Chapter 2 yet, or are one of those who canâ€™t wait to go on yet another adrenalin-filled ride with Rocky bhai, then hereâ€™s your opportunity. The massive blockbuster is now available on Amazon Prime Video. And hereâ€™s the fun part: you donâ€™t even need a Prime video subscription to watch it.

The pan-India blockbuster is now available on â€˜early accessâ€™ before digital subscription via Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. Starting today, whether you are a Prime member or not, you can rent the movie for Rs 199 on Prime Video and watch the movie. The movie is available in HD, and in 5 languages â€“ Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. And while you are at it, you can check out a rich catalogue of movies from around the world which are available on rent too.

A sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1, KGF 2 continues narrating the saga of Rocky, played by Kannada superstar Yash. In KGF 2, we are witness to Rocky â€“ whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is the biggest hit of the year and has set the box office on fire around the country and the world. The movie received rave reviews from critics and audiences across the country, notching up a score of 8.8 on IMDb. The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.

Amazon recently announced the launch of Movie Rentals on Prime Video as an extension of its entertainment marketplace offering. It offers movie lovers across the country a chance to gain early access to the latest Indian and international hit movies for rentals, before digital subscription. In addition, Movie Rentals on Prime Video feature titles beyond the ones available with Prime Subscription, thereby, increasing selection and choice for customers.

Consumers who rent will get a 30-day window starting on the transaction date, in which they can watch their rentals; and 48 hours to complete once playback is initiated. Rentals can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick.

