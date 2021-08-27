Watch: Keralaâ€™s first married trans couple play lovers in Tamil music video

Surya and Ishaan, who created history by being the first married trans couple in Kerala, act in the video by DMD Miracles.

The sweet sound of mouth organ accompanies a man in a yellow floral shirt running through a scenic location in Kerala, towards the sea. A woman's flowing blue dress is seen caressing the leaves, before the man catches up with her. In cue, a romantic song begins in Tamilâ€” â€˜En Kannukulle Nee Thaaneâ€™ (it is you inside my eyes). The man and the woman are the first married trans couple in Keralaâ€” Surya Ishaan and Ishaan K Shaanâ€” acting as a couple in the music video, made by DMD Miracles.

"The person who uses DMD as a pen name is a close friend of ours. They have written the lyrics of the song and released it on their YouTube channel. All the people who worked on the music video are noted artistesâ€” be it the vocalists (Saindhavi GV Prakash and CC Prasanna) or the composer (Ravi Vijayanand). Through the song we give out the message that the trans community is quite equipped to work along the lines of mainstream artistes," says Surya.

The video is cinematographed and directed by Manoop Chandran, who has chosen scenic locations in various parts of Kerala for the video. Surya says there is a bit of Wayanad and a bit of Thrissur. The song-makers left it to the team in Kerala to come up with the video.

Surya has often come before the camera as an artiste. However, this is Ishaan's first time as an actor. "Ikka (as Surya calls Ishaan) has appeared for commercials before, but this is his first time as an actor and for a big project. We are so happy that this happened just soon after we celebrated our third wedding anniversary in May. We consider it an anniversary gift," Surya says.

She wears pretty dresses and a sari in the video; her costumes and make-up are especially commendable. "The costumes are the work of Rosy chechi in Ernakulam and the make-up is by Sindhu in Ernakulam," she adds.